Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $382,448.16 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total value of $382,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,325,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average of $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $126.30.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 253.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.