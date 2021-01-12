Insider Selling: AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karen L. Zaderej also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of AxoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $62,335.00.

AXGN traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. 458,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,182. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.73 million, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 444,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 21.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 113.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

