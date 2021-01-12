AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Get AU Optronics alerts:

OTCMKTS AUOTY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 63,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,322. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. AU Optronics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.47.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AU Optronics (AUOTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.