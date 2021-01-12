Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bemis Company, Inc. is a major supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. They work collaboratively with forward-thinking companies to find better ways to succeed. With 59 facilities in 12 countries worldwide, Bemis offers scale and expertise that helps their customers succeed. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 17,000 individuals worldwide. “

Get Amcor alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,132,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,541. Amcor has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.