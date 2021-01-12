City Holding Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,328,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.06.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.88. 2,483,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,526. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.