City Holding Co. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,697 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after buying an additional 2,010,777 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after buying an additional 182,045 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,278.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 146,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 135,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 93,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $142.86.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.