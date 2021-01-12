City Holding Co. Sells 3,524 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after buying an additional 107,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 69,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,817,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.