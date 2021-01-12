Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) Short Interest Update

Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 658.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RBZHF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 7,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,194. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Reebonz has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry.

