570 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Cigna by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,091 shares of company stock worth $18,639,824 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,680. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $227.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.52. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.