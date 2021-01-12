City Holding Co. Acquires 4,332 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51,523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after buying an additional 1,156,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,026,000 after buying an additional 437,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 190,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 569,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,730,000 after buying an additional 180,035 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $135.47. 16,766,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,269,080. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.27. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.