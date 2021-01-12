Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Expands By 582.1%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,037,400 shares, a growth of 582.1% from the December 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

KMTUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Komatsu stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. 135,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Komatsu has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, analysts expect that Komatsu will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

