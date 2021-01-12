iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Hits New 12-Month High at $242.58

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $242.58 and last traded at $242.58, with a volume of 10220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 82.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after buying an additional 40,584 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,079,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

