Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Loncor Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 9,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.65. Loncor Resources has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.66.

Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Yindi project located in the southern part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt; and the Makapela project situated in the western part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

