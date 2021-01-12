Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, an increase of 536.7% from the December 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.

CSEAF stock remained flat at $$6.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. Clearwater Seafoods has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

Get Clearwater Seafoods alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CSEAF shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Clearwater Seafoods in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “fair value” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from $5.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Seafoods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.