Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Up 600.0% in December

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Scientific Industries stock remained flat at $$8.05 on Tuesday. Scientific Industries has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.27. Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Industries in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Marcus Frampton acquired 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $58,892.90. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

