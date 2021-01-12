Founders Capital Management Takes Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $216,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 16.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

TA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.19.

TA stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.61. 222,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,267. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $455.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

