JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JDSPY traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.