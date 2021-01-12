Wendel’s (WNDLF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:WNDLF remained flat at $$124.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday.

About Wendel

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out transactions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm seeks to invest in United States, Canada, Africa, Europe, and European Developed Markets. It invests between Â250 million ($305.51 million) and Â500 million ($611.03 million) in companies.

