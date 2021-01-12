Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Tops $0.0244 on Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $1.30 million and $50,582.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00111245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00259290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00064442 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00061348 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

