Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.13). Biomerica posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRA. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis decreased their price objective on Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Catherine Coste bought 9,100 shares of Biomerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,595.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRA traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.54. 12,902,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,499. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08.

Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

