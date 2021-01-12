Friendz (FDZ) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Friendz has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $816,565.12 and $37,691.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00372111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.80 or 0.04395017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,589,133 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.