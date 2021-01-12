Founders Capital Management Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,883,000 after buying an additional 1,507,990 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after buying an additional 885,866 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 34.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,304,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,610,000 after buying an additional 587,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,555,000 after purchasing an additional 536,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.47.

SPG stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.43. 4,100,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $149.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

