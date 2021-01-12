Founders Capital Management Makes New $328,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.30. 3,403,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $173.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.