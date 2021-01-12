Founders Capital Management Buys Shares of 42,500 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,334,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 9.4% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $700,435,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $313.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,116,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,253,504. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $319.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

