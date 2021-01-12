Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives $57.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,442.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $209,008.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $7,345,487. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 96.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $497,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,210. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $94.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

