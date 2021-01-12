Analysts Set CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Price Target at $16.00

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAPL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,988. The company has a market cap of $649.44 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $591.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

