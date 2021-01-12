Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pfizer by 74.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,508,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 47,743,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

