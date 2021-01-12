Jacobs & Co. CA Has $4.34 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.67. 1,240,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $387.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.39 and its 200 day moving average is $332.59.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

