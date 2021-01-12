Jacobs & Co. CA Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.45. The company had a trading volume of 125,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $128.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $2,356,379.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $5,806,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,951 shares of company stock worth $10,959,371. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

