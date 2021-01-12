Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 895,634 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,174,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,175,000 after purchasing an additional 717,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,160. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

