Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 186 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $3,066,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $57,729,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $364,331,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $192,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,924. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.58. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.