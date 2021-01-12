SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,734 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 71,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,975. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

