HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after purchasing an additional 305,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after buying an additional 149,086 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.80. 3,995,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $206.93.

