Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s 9th Largest Position

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $20.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,746.55. 1,356,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,769.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,608.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

