Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 975 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,831,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,322,953. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

