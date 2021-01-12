Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 491,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $9,671,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 207,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $5.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.08. 2,170,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

