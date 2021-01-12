Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.7% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Danaher stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,668. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

