Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $4.02 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.36. 3,239,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,156. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $159.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.32.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.