Shard (SHARD) Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 78.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Shard has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $106.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

