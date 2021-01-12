Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. 11,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,908. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

