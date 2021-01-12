Roche’s (RHHBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHHBY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,696. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $300.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Roche by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

