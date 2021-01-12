Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of SMEGF stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.