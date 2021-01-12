Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Scor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

SCRYY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. 39,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,925. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

