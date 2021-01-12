Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMMNY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Siemens Healthineers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SMMNY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. 24,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,788. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

