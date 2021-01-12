Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,063. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

