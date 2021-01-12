iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.14. 1,221,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,063. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $244.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.