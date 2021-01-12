McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.60. 2,943,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.39. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

