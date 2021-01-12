EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 149,886 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,901,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 107.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 53,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.26. 279,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,015. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27.

