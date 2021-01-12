NFTLootBox Market Cap Hits $277,561.34 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $277,561.34 and approximately $462,708.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox token can now be bought for $12.28 or 0.00035301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00111082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00257885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00064580 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00061210 BTC.

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

