Zen Protocol (ZP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $713.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar. One Zen Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.21 or 0.00282263 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000825 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00173965 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002626 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

